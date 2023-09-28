Cority Bolsters Sustainability & ESG Offerings With Advisory Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global software provider harnesses decades of sustainability consulting expertise to empower corporate and investor customers' ESG journeys

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) and sustainability software provider, has furthered its commitment to empowering organizations to make more responsible business decisions by adding Sustainability Advisory Services to its comprehensive sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) solutions. This addition, announced today, rounds out Cority's suite of software solutions for collecting, managing, and reporting on sustainability and ESG initiatives across the entire value chain, including supply chains and investment portfolios.Cority offers versatile advisory services, available both independently and in conjunction with its software. The advisory team works with companies and investment firms at different stages of their ESG journey; from those that are new to sustainability and starting with a blank slate, to industry-leaders who have been reporting for years and have established and mature ESG practices. Accordingly, the services offered are tailored to unique organizational goals.“Every company, regardless of where they are in their ESG journey, can benefit from both software and expert guidance,” said Anne Matusewicz, co-head of ESG and impact strategy at Cority. Drawing from over a decade of experience in asset management with a focus on ESG and thematic strategies, including a role as a former vice president and sustainable strategist at BlackRock, Matusewicz underscored Cority's commitment to providing comprehensive support.“Cority offers global subject matter expertise and depth across sustainability issue areas, enabling our clients to navigate their data collection and reporting journeys seamlessly.”With a team of over 70 consultants hailing from diverse backgrounds and nationalities across the UK, Europe, and North America, Cority offers expertise in a wide range of areas, including climate strategy, carbon footprinting, voluntary and regulatory reporting, action plan development, biodiversity, compliance, data collection and analytics, ESG due diligence, life cycle analysis, responsible investing, supply chain sustainability, global frameworks and standards navigation, and more. The expert team has a track record of delivering successful projects across various sectors, including private markets, insurance, real estate, transportation, healthcare, retail, food, and beverage, etc. With clients spanning the EU, the US, the UK, Africa, Australia, and Asia, Cority is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive support and guidance to organizations seeking to navigate the complex and fast-evolving sustainability and ESG reporting landscape.“We recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to sustainability and ESG initiatives. Reporting frameworks, market maturity, and complexity of operational impacts vary dramatically across geo-regions, industries, and company size,” said David Wynn, director of product marketing sustainability at Cority who brings over 15 years of experience in the sustainability sector.“We are able to support our customers wherever they are; whether that is at the beginning of their sustainability journey, or at a stage where they have been measuring and monitoring their global footprint for years.”Cority's strategic expansion into consulting is in part due to key acquisitions of sustainability software companies over the past three years, - WeSustain, Reporting21, and Greenstone - all of which bring over a decade of expertise in the sustainability and ESG space. Now united as one team under the Cority brand, the software provider can leverage the combined group of expert advisors to empower better sustainability and ESG journeys for its customers. The introduction of a unified sustainability advisory offering marks the first of many moves to integrate and consolidate the sustainability-focused brands across the Cority portfolio under the corporate brand in the coming months.Indeed, as pressure grows from investors, shareholders, and regulators to prioritize sustainability efforts,“reporting on ESG and sustainability metrics has shifted from being 'nice to have' to 'must have' for many corporates,” said independent research firm Verdantix in its first Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software Report .“Corporates using ESG reporting software will need some level of services, whether just for implementation or to help with more complex functionality, such as materiality assessments and strategy development.” The report released earlier this year recognized Cority as a leader in ESG Reporting and Data Management.Cority's Sustainability Cloud software, which is part of its integrated responsible business platform, CorityOne, includes Sustainability Performance Management, Investor ESG Management, and Supply Chain Sustainability solutions.Cority customers will have the opportunity to hear from and meet some of the sustainability and ESG advisors at the upcoming Sustainability Summit at Cority Connect in Paris, November 8, 2023.

