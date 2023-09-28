MACH Members Embrace Composability: Agility CMS Unveils Innovative Cloudinary Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cloudinary App in Agility CMS

The app is designed to enhance media management for marketing teams and streamline the process of delivering high-quality content.

- Brendan Cooney, Customer Support & Enablement ManagerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cloudinary , the media management platform that offers an end-to-end solution for all your media needs, has previously been integrated with Agility CMS . However, as part of Agility's expanding marketplace, the company has built a low-code integration- marketing teams can now easily access Cloudinary's powerful media management capabilities directly within the Agility platform, without requiring any technical expertise or custom development work."By bringing Cloudinary natively into the Agility platform, we're enabling our customers to manage and deliver their media assets with ease, while also streamlining their workflows and improving collaboration," said Brendan Cooney, Customer Support & Enablement Manager at Agility CMS. "We're committed to providing a composable platform that empowers our customers to create unique solutions that meet their specific needs."Agility's marketplace aims to provide customers with access to a wide range of third-party applications and services.These integrations are made possible by Agility's composable architecture, which allows customers to easily mix and match different services to create a custom solution that fits their unique requirements.The new app is expected to significantly enhance the workflow of marketing teams by improving collaboration, streamlining media management and delivery, and improving the overall quality of the content. With the native integration, marketers can now easily search, manage, and deliver their media assets directly within Agility, reducing the time and effort required to create high-quality marketing campaigns.About Agility:Agility CMS stands as a versatile Headless Content Management System, offering organizations the power to craft, manage, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across diverse channels. With a steadfast commitment to customer-centricity and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Agility CMS empowers businesses to thrive in the dynamic digital landscape. To learn more, visit .About Cloudinary:Cloudinary is a media management platform that offers an end-to-end solution for all your media needs. With Cloudinary, you can easily upload, store, manage, manipulate, optimize, and deliver your media assets, with advanced features like AI-based tagging and search, and seamless integration with popular tools and platforms.

Harmonie Poirier

Agility

+ +1 9057084155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other