Gear Up For Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3: Stride Towards A Healthier Future

- Mr Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage CircleTEXAS, LAS VEGAS, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, is all set to unveil the most awaited Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3 from 2nd October to 5th October 2023.With over 30 companies and 2000+ participants globally, this initiative aims to create a greener planet for the next generation. Trees will be planted globally based on steps taken, aligning with Vantage Fit's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable well-being. Furthermore, this season will cover a dynamic dimension with various holistic wellness challenges, encompassing physical fitness and mental well-being.Participants from North America, Europe, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, including representing countries such as the USA, Canada, Philippines, India, UK, Iberian Peninsula, Nigeria, Mexico, and Kenya, are gearing up for this global initiative aimed at fostering health and well-being.Speaking about the event, Mr Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "After two phenomenal seasons, we're thrilled to announce the third season of our Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon. The enthusiasm and response from all participants have been overwhelming, surpassing even our loftiest expectations. As we continue to expand our global footprint, our mission remains clear: fostering improved well-being within the corporate community. On the cusp of this next edition, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every participant. Your trust and passion are the fuel behind this initiative. As we step into this new season, I wish each one of you the very best. I hope every step you take leads you to a healthier tomorrow. Here's to the journey ahead!"Vantage Circle has instituted a reward system to recognize the dedication and effort put forth by participating teams. The top three teams will receive cash prizes and additional perks-The first-place team will receive a total of USD 2,500, closely followed by the second and third-position teams, who will be awarded USD 1,500 and USD 1,000, respectively. In addition to the monetary rewards, all winning teams will receive a Certificate of Joining and complimentary access to the Vantage Fit Platform for a year.About Vantage Fit:Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS. Visit to learn more.

