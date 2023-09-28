Splatt Lawyers Workers Comp Team Concerned About Disturbing Rise In Mental Health Claims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Splatt Lawyers is a prominent Queensland compensation law services provider in Australia.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Splatt Lawyers Workers Compensation legal team is deeply concerned about the alarming rise in mental health-related claims among Queensland workers. The number of clients seeking help for workplace-related mental health issues has significantly increased in recent years, according to Splatt Lawyers, a leading law firm that specializes in workers' compensation claims.According to a recent survey by Allianz Insurance, since the COVID-19 pandemic ended in Australia, there has been a 46% increase in the number of workers compensation claims with an associated 36% rise in claim costs. Worker absenteeism has also increased, with claimants taking an average of 76 days off work in the year ending June 30th, 2023.Furthermore, Queensland workers compensation scheme statistics , show that employees suffering psychological injury are more likely to be absent from work, and their payout value is approximately double that of physical injury claims. Data shows that legal action triggers are workplace bullying and harassment and excessive work pressures.Kerry Splatt, Principal Lawyer of Splatt Lawyers, expressed his concern, saying, "Workplace mental health is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Our hardworking workers' compensation team has noticed an alarming increase in cases where employees are suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions that are directly linked to their workplace environments."Allianz Insurance surveyed 521 supervisors and 1,500 workers, discovering that about 25% of respondents believed they were underpaid, 33% reported burnout, and a further 35% expressed that the rising cost of living in Australia was contributing to the negative perception of their role.Sarah Singh, of Splatt Lawyers Townsville stated, "We believe that prevention is key regarding workplace mental illness. Employers have a legal duty to provide a safe and healthy work environment and must take action to create a culture of mental well-being."Disturbingly, the survey also found that 28% felt exhausted by their job; for Gen Z, that number was 40%."They should prioritise implementing safe work policies and provide resources to support their teams. I urge businesses to consider workable solutions that can enhance the outcomes of their employees' mental health", she said.Even though approximately 66% of surveyed workers expressed negative thoughts about their job, and 20% had frequent work-related mental health issues, 89% of surveyed managers were happy with their existing procedures and processes.Splatt Lawyers is encouraging employees and employers to contact for assistance and information regarding workers' compensation claims related to mental health. The firm's dedicated team of lawyers and solicitors is happy to provide guidance regarding workers' rights.About Splatt Lawyers:Splatt Lawyers is a reputable Australian law firm with substantial knowledge of workers' compensation cases. With close to thirty years of personal injury law experience, they provide effective legal representation and support to injured workers Queensland-wide. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that employees receive fair compensation and the necessary assistance to recover from workplace injuries, including those related to mental health.Learn more at:For media enquiries, please contact: Michael Ford, 0417 362 427,

Michael Ford

Splatt Lawyers

