Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3112033 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah marks the third year since assuming office on September 29, 2020, where Kuwait witnessed a new era of constant developments. A news report by Eman Al-Houti.

3112045 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a message from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing congratulations on the third anniversary of His Highness the Amir's taking of the helm of power.

3112057 MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) says its current mission in Morocco, to aid those affected by the recent devastating earthquake, is an extension of Kuwait's long history in providing relief aid. Interview by Mustapha Al-Marini.

3112049 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti team has so far bagged three medals (a gold, silver and bronze) in the 19th Asian games hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou. By Fahad Shefaga.

3112029 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil climbed by USD 2.17 to USD 97.73 per barrel on Wednesday vis a vis USD 95.56 pb on Tuesday. (end)



