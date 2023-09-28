MFA: Azerbaijan's War Against Armenia's Occupation & Aggression Has Always Been Just War

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia disseminates fake
narratives in this statement while bluntly denying its
responsibility for more than 30 years of military aggression and
occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, massacres, and crimes
against humanity committed against Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's war against Armenia's occupation and aggression has
always been a just war, and the anti-terrorism measures of
Azerbaijan of this September legitimately nullified a threat coming
from the illegal Armenian armed forces that are stationed in
Azerbaijan in clear violation of all the norms and principles of
international law.
Moreover, contrary to the lies of the MFA Armenia and unlike
Armenia itself, Azerbaijan never targeted civilian Armenians.
With regard to baseless claims about unwillingness to resolve
the situation through political and diplomatic means, we would like
to remind the Armenian side how this country has torpedoed all the
peace efforts not only during the 30 years of occupation but also
during the post-conflict period.
While on September 21 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
said that there is no direct threat to the civilian population,
dissemination by the MFA Armenia by all means that there is an
“ethnic cleansing” of local Armenians clearly demonstrates how
inconsistent and false the policy and narrative of Armenia is.
We reiterate that Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the decision
by local Armenians of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to move to
Armenia or any other country. We are willing to create for them
conditions for better livelihood than they were under the hostage
of the military junta created by Armenia. Azerbaijan is determined
to reintegrate Armenian residents as equal citizens and the
Constitution, the national legislation of Azerbaijan, and
international commitments we have undertaken provide the solid
ground to this end.
We do understand how it hurts Armenia to see a separatist regime
established in the territories of Azerbaijan has been collapsing
and disappearing before its eyes, but now it would be better for
them to focus on building peace and trust with Azerbaijan, based on
respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty both in words and
deeds.