Gas Supply Restored In Village In Kherson Region Affected By Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Romashkove of the Bilozerka community, where communications were damaged as a result of Russian shelling, gas supply has now been restored, and power engineers are currently repairing the power grid.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.



"Russian shelling damaged communications in Romashkove of the Bilozerka community. As soon as the security situation allowed, the specialists immediately started working," the statement reads.

It is noted that gas supply has already been restored in the settlement. Power engineers are currently repairing the power supply network. As soon as they are repaired, the village will have water supply.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired more than 600 shells in the Kherson region over the past day, carrying out 109 attacks with mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, aircraft and UAVs.