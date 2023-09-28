Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Exchange Market Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with
the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on
September 28, 2023, Trend reports.
The CBA data show that the demand at the auction
amounted to $29.4 million (a decrease of 52.2 percent, or $32.1
million, compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.
The demand at the previous auction was $61.5
million.
Based on the outcomes of the auction, the average
weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar
came to 1.7 AZN per USD.
At currency auctions, $2.5 billion has been bought
since the year's start. The auction held on March 28, 2023, saw a
record-high demand for the currency of $96.3 million.
The average demand at currency auctions organized by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million
manat ($30.8 million), while the supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions
by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107158326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.