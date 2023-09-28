ABA To Write Off Bank Debts Of Azerbaijani Servicemen Killed In Anti-Terrorist Activities


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) has held an expanded meeting, the ABA told Trend .

The meeting decided to completely write off all bank loan obligations of Azerbaijani military personnel who became martyrs in local anti-terrorist activities, interest accrued on their loans, and other payments.

