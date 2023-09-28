Advancing Universal Health Coverage: Multi-Sectoral Retreat On Health Financing

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



A multi-sectoral retreat is underway to finalize the report on the High-Level Dialogue on Health Financing for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which took place from

June 26th

to 28th, 2023.



This retreat, in collaboration with WHO, serves as a valuable repository. It aims to guide stakeholders in their efforts to strengthen healthcare financing in Kenya and serve as a compelling case study for other nations. Kenya has achieved significant progress by increasing healthcare spending from 8% to 11% of the country's budget.



The objectives of the High-Level Dialogue included reviewing and assessing Kenya's Health Financing Strategies, identifying key health financing strategies to enhance the national health financing system, prioritizing specific initiatives aligned with domestic priorities and the ALM Declaration, and agreeing on an action plan for post-dialogue tracking and reporting of progress.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.