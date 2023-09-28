NCHR Calls On Endorsing Jordan's New Right To Access Information Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) stressed need to expedite debate and approval of Jordan's draft Right to Access Information Law, due to its importance in promoting and protecting human rights in the Kingdom.In a statement Thursday, on the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, NCHR noted adoption of the new law should be consistent with Jordan's Constitution and international human rights standards regulating this right.This occasion affirms "pivotal" role of access to information in establishing principles of transparency and accountability, promoting democratic life and freedom of expression, and activating individuals' right to participate in managing public affairs, the statement said.Additionally, the center added that this law has a "crucial" role in promoting and protecting Jordan's human civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, and is the main test for all freedoms, as per the related United Nations General Assembly resolution.The NCHR also pointed to importance of this right in reducing corruption in its various forms and enhancing values of governance, primarily transparency, integrity, and accountability.