Kellogg Company Sets Date For 2023 Third Quarter Results Webcasts For Kellanova And WK Kellogg Co

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K )

K ) announced that 2023 third quarter financial results, which includes financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, for both Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co, will be issued at approximately 8:00 am EST on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

As previously announced, Kellogg Company on October 2, 2023, will be renamed Kellanova, and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K", while WK Kellogg Co is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KLG".

At 12:01am EDT on October 2, 2023, Kellogg shareowners of record as of September 21, 2023, will receive 1 share of WK Kellogg Co (KLG) for every 4 shares of Kellogg Company (K) owned. The two companies will therefore be separate at the time of their upcoming earnings release dates. Kellanova On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Kellanova will release the 2023 third quarter results for the former Kellogg Company, with indications regarding the performance and outlook of the businesses that comprise the post-separation Kellanova. The following documents will be available on the Company website at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, required non-GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer.

A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event. Live Webcast

Date:





Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time:





9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Wednesday, November 8

at .

Webcast:





Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at

.



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.

Rebroadcast



Webcast:





Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Wednesday, November 8, and for at least

90 days thereafter at .

Podcast:





MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on

Thursday, November 9 at .

WK Kellogg Co

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, WK Kellogg Co will release its carve-out financials for the 2023 third quarter, with indications regarding the performance and outlook of the businesses that comprise the post-separation WK Kellogg Co.

The following documents will be available on the Company website at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, required non-GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.



The Company will also host a public webcast during which WK Kellogg Co executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Gary Pilnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer.

A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Details of how to access the WK Kellogg Co webcast will be provided in mid-October.

