Arthex Biotech To Present At Chardan's 7Th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

About ARTHEx Biotech
ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs.
The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is advancing into clinical development for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare progressive muscle wasting disease. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1.
The Company headquarters is in Valencia, Spain.
