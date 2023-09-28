Schoolinks Celebrates Second Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the cutting-edge college and career readiness platform, is proud to announce its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list. This is a testament to the company's remarkable growth and commitment to revolutionizing college and career readiness across the country.

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking that showcases the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional adoption growth rates. SchooLinks has achieved this distinction for the second year in a row, underscoring its continuous expansion and industry leadership.

SchooLinks was founded with a mission to redefine the way students prepare for their future. The platform offers innovative solutions that prioritize the unique needs of students while providing educators with powerful tools to enhance their workflows and improve student outcomes. SchooLinks' commitment to delivering value to students and educators has been instrumental in its rapid ascent on the Inc. 5000 list.

Key elements that have contributed to SchooLinks' success include:

Student-Centric Approach: SchooLinks recognizes that every student is unique. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to offer personalized college and career planning experiences. Students can easily explore career paths, discover educational opportunities, and set and track their academic and career goals.Effective Educator Solutions: SchooLinks understands educators' challenges and provides tools to streamline their workflow, manage student data, and track progress effectively. This empowers educators to provide better support the students they serve.Continuous Innovation: SchooLinks remains at the forefront of technology and educational innovation. While other platforms have struggled to keep up with the demand for relevant solutions, we have remained committed to consistently improving our platform, incorporating user feedback, and adapting to the evolving needs of students and educators.

“It took a lot of discipline to grow at this pace through an economic downturn when we can visibly see and feel the market is cooling down,” said Katie Fang, Founder & CEO of SchooLinks. Through the next downturn, it will be clear which are the good companies. This type of market correction is needed for customers and the labor market. Bad products simply won't be bought. Good products that address clear needs and deliver value will flourish. I believe the key is having a great talent strategy. We think critically about hiring - with a hire slow, fire fast mentality - so we are never in the position to let go of great employees. I continue to be excited for SchooLinks' future with a clear vision and a strong focus on results-driven execution.”

SchooLinks' remarkable growth and commitment to innovation underscore its position as a college and career readiness leader. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to its mission of empowering students and educators with the resources and support they need to excel in the ever-changing world of education and work.



