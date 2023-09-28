MTF Enterprises Ltd Announces Acquisition Of EMU Electric Bike Company Assets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MTF acquisition marks a new era for the EMU Electric Bike Company

- Matt Flanagan, Managing Director, MTF Enterprises LimitedBODIAM, SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- MTF Enterprises Limited, a pioneering supplier of electric bikes in the UK, is pleased to announce it has acquired the assets of EMU Electric Bike Company Limited, effective today.The deal, which doubles MTF Enterprises' trade offering for electric bikes, involves the transfer of assets, trademarks, website, stock and distribution channels from EMU Electric Bike Company for an undisclosed sum.MTF Enterprises, the parent company behind Evolving Sports Distribution (its specialist trade supply division) and E-bikes Direct (its online retail arm) will also assume responsibility for after-sales support for EMU bikes, both on the road and with dealers.The addition of EMU bikes to sit alongside MTF's popular Dallingridge e-bike range will complement the company's broader outdoor leisure offering that includes Ezyroller go karts and AM cargo bikes.As a result of the acquisition, Evolving Sports Distribution will be offering exclusive trade deals on the EMU product range to streamline its current inventory levels and gear up for the highly anticipated launch of new EMU models in the summer of 2024.This strategic acquisition underscores MTF Enterprises' commitment to expanding its footprint in the electric bike market and strengthening its position as a pioneering champion of good value products in the cycling and outdoor leisure industry.Key Acquisition Highlights:Trademark Acquisition: This acquisition includes the transfer of EMU Electric Bike Company Ltd's valued trademarks, further solidifying MTF Enterprises position in the ebikes market.Distribution Rights: MTF Enterprises gains exclusive distribution of EMU Electric Bike Company Ltd's range of products through this acquisition, strengthening its ability to meet the growing demands of its customers and future potential of the electric cycle market in the UK.Comments:Matt Flanagan, managing director at MTF Enterprises Limited: "We are delighted to have acquired the assets of this long-standing and respected British brand. We have worked with EMU Electric Bike Company for over 10 years and know their products offer exceptional quality and value for money.“This acquisition furthers our strategy to offer ebikes to suit all budgets and needs. The EMU brand is highly-regarded in the market, and the style, specification and performance of its products make it a welcome and valued new addition to our family. EMU's six models will complement our popular Dallingridge range.“We look forward to introducing new models to the existing range in 2024 and to developing the brand still further over the years to come.”Jonathan Rose, director, EMU Electric Bike Company:“I am delighted to pass the helm to MTF Enterprises Limited, knowing that the EMU brand is in safe hands. MTF has been a valued and trusted industry partner in the 10 years EMU has been evolving and I know they will invest the same energy that we have in supporting and developing the brand for the future.”About MTF Enterprises Ltd:MTF Enterprises Ltd is the umbrella organisation of Evolving Sports Distribution, a dedicated trade supplier serving businesses across the industry and E-Bikes Direct, the UK's premier online retailer of electric bikes since 2005.About EMU Electric Bike Company Ltd:EMU Electric Bike Company Ltd was born in 2014 to bring value and style to the electric bike market. Backed by Delbanco Meyer, a UK company with an 85-year history of making innovative consumer products, it has quickly grown to become a favourite British brand in the electric cycle market with hundreds of satisfied customers around the UK and Europe. For more information visitFuture Plans:MTF Enterprises Ltd will continue to develop its competitive range of electric bikes, across both the Dallingridge and EMU brands by adding in new specifications and models to meet user demand. It also plans to rapidly grow its network of trade partners and corporate contracts in the UK.Evolving Sports, the trusted wholesale subsidiary of MTF Enterprises Ltd, will be offering exceptional deals to the trade as it clears down current stock levels in preparation for new EMU models launching in 2024.ENDS

