Chromium Picolinate Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 28.5 Billion By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chromium picolinate market is expected to be valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 28.5 billion in 2033 . The market is projected to register a growth rate of 8.6% between 2023 and 2033.



An upsurge in the need for high-nutritional food products and growing sports and athletic activities necessitate and drive the demand for chromium picolinate. Increasing health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle, and growing lactose intolerance is projected to positively impact market growth.

The growing prevalence of diabetes further fuels the market demand as chromium picolinate helps regulate blood sugar levels and enhance the action of insulin. This can be beneficial for individuals with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing insulin resistance.

The growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & and maintenance, importance of blood sugar & and pressure spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market.

Supercharge your Strategy with the Power of Data. Get Your Sample Report Now :

Chromium is involved in various metabolic processes, including the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Chromium picolinate supplements are used to support overall metabolic health and promote energy production.

The significantly growing fitness and sports nutrition industry is expected to drive the market for chromium picolinate during the forecast period. Chromium picolinate is used in various dietary supplements designed to support muscle growth and recovery. Athletes and individuals engaged in resistance training use these supplements to enhance the effects of insulin.

The growth in the nutraceutical industry, and rising consumption of dietary supplements like chromium picolinate, have been experiencing steady growth due to consumer interest in preventive healthcare and wellness.

Key Takeaways



The chromium picolinate market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2022.

Based on grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Chromium picolinate demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

In the United States, the market is expected to reach US$ 9.5 billion between 2023 and 2033.s

A growth rate of 8.4 % is expected for the dietary supplement segment over the forecast period.

China is projected to expand by 8.2% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the chromium picolinate market in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0%.



“With growing health and wellness trends and increasing aging population, growing use of dietary supplements, chromium picolinate demand is likely to increase. Growing demand from pharmaceutical industries is estimated to drive the market." opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights .

Competitive Landscape

The global demand has increased dramatically as the chromium picolinate market has developed into a highly competitive environment. The market players are using key growth strategies including technological developments and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share.

Some of the recent developments from the market are as follows



YIHAN INDUSTRIAL Co., Limited is a large high-tech chemical enterprise that specializes in fine chemicals, pharmaceutical raw materials, and intermediates including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.

Yihan Industrial Co., Ltd. is involved in the production or distribution of chromium picolinate and operates within the broad dietary supplement and pharmaceutical ingredient industry.

In 2022, Vestige, a manufacturer of dietary supplements in India announced the launch of a new chromium picolinate-based health supplement, Vestige Pre-Gluco Health Capsules for people prone to pre-diabetes. A slew of such new product launches is estimated to augment the growth in the South Asia market. GNC is a well-known global retailer of dietary supplements and nutritional products. They offer their own brand of chromium picolinate supplements, among other products.

Top Key Players in the Global Market



Amsal Chem Private Limited

Merck KGaA

Mubychem Group

Celtic Chemicals Ltd.

Resonance Specialities Ltd.

Yihan Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sellwell (Group) Chemical Factory

Cambridge Commodities Limited

Chemlock Metals Corporation

Oceanic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Anmol Chemicals Group Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.

Immediate Access to Well-informed Choices. Buy your Exclusive Report Today:

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global chromium picolinate market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the chromium picolinate market, the market is segmented based on Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Other) Application, (Food & Beverage Industry, Dietary Supplement Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Chromium Picolinate Market

By Grade:



Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Others



By End Use:



Food & Beverage Industry

Dietary Supplement Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Access the Complete Report Methodology Now!

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

Chromium Polynicotinate Market Trend : Chromium is a metal that was found in the late 1790s in France. It was not regarded a necessary trace element until 1958, but it was in the 1960s. Chromium polynicotinate is a chromium and niacin supplement.

Macadamia Market Share : In 2022, the global macadamia market was estimated to be worth US$ 2.2 billion. The net revenue from total macadamia sales is expected to be over US$ 2.37 billion in 2023.

Infant Formula Market Demand : In 2023, the infant formula market is worth US$ 49,720 million. In 2022, the market was worth US$ 45,614 million. Over the projection period of 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to develop at a strong CAGR of 9%.

Caramel Ingredients Market Outlook: The caramel ingredients market is expected to be valued US$ 3,120.0 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is expected to be worth US$6,210.0 million US$. The market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Mezcal Market Review : In 2023, the global mezcal market is expected to be worth US$557 million. The increase from the previous year is impressive, with a worth of US$ 430.3 million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube



Citrus Flavors Market Outlook

Bread Crumbs Market Size

Corn Wet Milling Services Market Growth

Beta-glucans Market Value

Kokum Butter Market Forecast

Fish Meal Alternative Market Revenue

Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market Outlook

Agave Syrup Market Overview

Inositol Market Forecast

Gourmet Salts Market Value

Fish Waste Management Market Share

Marine Active Ingredients Market Size

Collagen Derivatives Market Value

Edible Seaweed Market Growth

Erythritol Market Demand

Cellulase Market Outlook

Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Sales

Plant-based Snacks Market Revenue

Organic Oats Market Share Dextrose Monohydrate Market Overview





Tags Chromium Picolinate Market Chromium Picolinate Chromium Picolinate Industry Related Links