Dyne Therapeutics To Present At October Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:
Chardan's 7 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference , fireside chat on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York
Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit , fireside chat on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York
A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .
Contact:
Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
857-341-1203
