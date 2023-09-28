Ispecimen Launches Next-Day Quote Service For Medical Researchers And Biospecimen Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the“Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for biomedical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that the Company has added a new next-day quote service for researchers and providers. Tailored to accelerate the biospecimen transaction process, the iSpecimen Marketplace® is now capable of delivering accurate biospecimen sample pricing within 24 hours of receiving the request.



Recognizing the need for timely access to high-quality biospecimens to help advance life science research, iSpecimen is introducing a solution that offers researchers and providers with swift and accurate sample pricing. From fresh whole blood and prescreened mutation-characterized blocks to an array of clinically collected remnant, banked and prospective biospecimens, most quotes are provided within a day of receiving the request.

“Our team is constantly looking for innovative ways to strengthen the iSpecimen platform for our network of researchers and providers. The next-day quote service bolsters the return on investment for our providers while accelerating the customer journey, and ultimately, medical research,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen's CEO.“By evaluating factors that can potentially delay the research process for biomedical experts, we are committed to improving our customer service and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Continued Curley,“Through these efforts, iSpecimen is improving its timeline efficiency, allowing researchers and providers to focus on supporting key medical advancements while the Company manages the workflow for successful sample matchmaking. Our ultimate goal is to advance medical discovery by continuing to simplify and expedite the procurement process and optimize the process for researchers and providers alike.”

For participating providers within the Company's global network, the iSpecimen Marketplace platform will prepare quotes for pending orders, streamlining the biospecimen procurement process and eliminating time-consuming processes associated with conducting feasibility checks on requests.

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers who have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate,"“believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.