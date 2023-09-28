Additional Listing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28 September 2023
UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL
Following the issue of 2,660,000 shares subscribed for by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust at the nominal value of 0.1p per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group Plc is now 306,304,676 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.
The 2,660,000 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
