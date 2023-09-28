Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 27 September 2023:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1087.5p



- including income, 1090.6p



The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1093.9p

- including income, 1097.0p