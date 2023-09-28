United States & Canada Hair Salon Services Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.3% By 2033.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steady growth in the US & Canada salon services market, driven by rising disposable income, evolving fashion, and grooming trends.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the United States & Canada hair salon services market is expected to be worth US$ 24,772.15 million in 2023. It is expected to grow at ~3.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, and reach US$ 34,503.94 million by its end.The United States & Canada hair salon services market is expected to surge rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing number of professional salons in the region and growing consumer awareness of hair health.The growing advancement in technology has led to the development of innovative materials and designs. These include digital hair analysis systems, virtual hairstyling software, and smart salon management platforms, enhancing the customer experience and streamlining salon operations.Digital tools allow for personalized consultations, accurate colour matching, and virtual try-on experiences, enabling customers to visualize their desired hairstyles before committing to a service.Request for a sample of this research report:The hair salon services market in the North America region is the leading in the world. The growth of the United States & Canada hair salon services market can be attributed to an increasing focus on personal grooming. Alongside, a growing awareness of hair health and wellness collectively contribute to the growth and development of the hair salon services industry.The market is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of services. Some of the key players in the United States & Canada hair salon services market include Regis Corporation, Blo Blow Dry Bar, Ulta Beauty Inc., and others.Key Takeaways from the ReportHair styling segment is anticipated to surge rapidly with a CAGR of 4.3% during the projection period in the market.In terms of size, large salons have the leading CAGR of 4.0%.On the basis of the type, the franchise outlets have the prominent market share of 6% in 2022.The United States and Canada hair salon services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2033.“Rising focus on personal grooming and the increasing number of professional salons are expected to help the market grow through the forecast period. Integration of technology through digital hair analysis systems, virtual hairstyling software, and smart salon management platforms enhance the customer experience, and carry massive potential for growth.” - says a lead FMI analystKey Companies ProfiledRegis CorporationBlo Blow Dry BarUlta Beauty Inc.Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB)Great Clips, Toni & GuyRegis CorporationSeva BeautyDrybarSaco HairRush Hair & BeautyFranck ProvosJean Louis DavidThe Lounge Hair SalonRequest the full report methodology now!Get More Valuable InsightsFuture Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States & Canada Hair Salon Services market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.The study divulges compelling insights on the United States & Canada Hair Salon Services market by service type (hair cutting, hair styling & hair treatment), by type (franchise outlets, brand owned outlets, individual outlets), by size (large, medium, small), and regions.The United States & Canada Hair Salon Services Market Segmentation by CategoryBy Service Type:Hair CuttingHair StylingHair TreatmentBy Outlet Type:Franchise OutletsBrand Owned OutletsIndividual OutletsBy Size:LargeMediumSmallGrow your profit margin with Future Market Insights - Buy the report!About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) highly experienced consumer product team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market InsightsSalon Chairs Market Outlook : The Salon Chairs Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 15.4 Billion by the end of 2032.Hair Styling Products Market Growth: The hair styling products market is expected to reach a valuation from US$ 23.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 39.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to record an average CAGR of 5.4% CAGR.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. 