RE-Target Growth Continues With Expansion Into Tennessee

- Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCardST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- RE-Target ® by SavvyCard ® continues to grow the number of markets it serves with the signing of the Memphis Area Association of REALTORS® (MAAR) and River Counties Association of REALTORS® (RCAR). With these additions, RE-Target will now be delivering targeted messaging and advertising to more than 269,000 real estate professionals from 40 organizations across the United States.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.The Memphis Area association will be the second organization to roll out RE-Target on Paragon MLS, while River Counties (Cleveland, TN) will make it part of their Flex MLS subscriber experience.“Adding RE-Target to our subscriber's Paragon experience will benefit MAAR and its members by increasing engagement with the association's valuable programs and services,” said Katie Shotts, MAAR CEO.“We're excited to be able to deliver important visual communications where our subscribers are most active, their Paragon dashboard. Our affiliates, who play a key role in the real estate ecosystem, will have the opportunity to connect with agents and brokers where they go to work every day.”“Connecting our Preferred Partners with our members through RE-Target on FlexMLS will provide value for both as well as the consumers they serve,” said Michael Parent, RCAR.“Our members are in the MLS multiple times a day as they work for their buyers and sellers, making it the best place to also encourage engagement with all the resources we offer to support their success.”“The RE-Target program continues to be embraced by REALTOR® associations and multiple listing services who recognize the value of communicating with their constituents through their most common touchpoints - the MLS and member portals,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard.“We are humbled by the trust these organizations have placed in us to help them grow member engagement, affiliate programs and non-dues revenue.”About Memphis Area Association of REALTORS®:The Memphis Area Association of REALTORS® (MAAR) is one of Tennessee's largest local REALTOR® associations, encompassing Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Hardin, Hardeman and McNairy Counties. Founded by eight charter members on November 1, 1910, MAAR celebrated its centennial in 2010. MAAR's focus is serving and representing real estate professionals as well as providing real estate information to the general public.Approximately 4,800 REALTORS® and REALTOR-ASSOCIATES® specializing in every aspect of the real estate profession-including residential, commercial, industrial, property management and appraisal services-hold membership in MAAR. MAAR has operated a Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for its members since 1954.About River Counties Association of REALTORS®:The River Counties Association of REALTORS® (RCAR), founded in 1961, is a steadfast voice for homeowner rights, a valuable source of education, and your go-to resource for real estate information. With over 900 dedicated members, we proudly serve Bradley, McMinn, Polk, Rhea, Meigs, and Bledsoe counties.About SavvyCard®:SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called“SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-TargetTM, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

