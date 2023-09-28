Business Reporter: Redefining Human-Machine Relationships Through The Power Of AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The changes that AI systems and large language models (LLMs) have brought about across business operations, customer interactions, and industrial processes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Reply, a global technology and consulting company talks about how AI's rapid advancement is resulting in a future where AI will be embedded in applications on digital devices and platforms, redefining how we interact with machines and revolutionising the way we do business. In the past 5 years or so, AI has disrupted various business areas ranging from operations to customer interactions to industrial processes. It has caused major changes not only by automating routine desktop processes but also by reshaping several occupations with profession-specific AI tools. LLMs and text-to-image models can work as co-pilots in generating and personalising content and introduce a new way of sharing knowledge. There are also AI-driven applications that can enhance code quality, as well as identify and rectify bugs.In the customer service industry for instance, , AI platforms can speed up the resolution of customer inquiries and complaints and even anticipate customer needs by providing service agents with quick access to relevant data. Furthermore, AI has introduced us to a concept called 'Digital Humans '.This innovative form of AI, which combines advanced cognitive capabilities with an engaging, human-like presence, is likely to play a pivotal role in the future of customer service and other areas where human-computer interaction is crucial.To learn more about how AI and LLMs are being embraced by businesses and transforming the way we work, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ReplyReply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors.

