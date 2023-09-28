Fetal And Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Set To Hit $15.2 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market

Fact.MR's Research Reveals Growth-Altering Aspects in Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In 2023, the worldwide demand for fetal and neonatal heart monitor market size has reached a significant $8.9 billion, and it is projected to experience a robust 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming decade. By the end of 2033, the global market for fetal and neonatal heart monitors is anticipated to achieve a substantial revenue of $15.2 billion.Fetal and neonatal heart monitors play a vital role in monitoring the heartbeats and heart rates of unborn infants within their mothers' wombs. These monitors are essential tools during gynecological procedures throughout labor and delivery, ensuring the well-being of the fetus. The increasing emphasis on fetal health monitoring, rapid advancements in medical diagnostic equipment technology, and growing awareness concerning preterm births and stillbirths are key drivers expected to propel the demand for fetal and neonatal heart monitors in the foreseeable future.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Opportunity for Market Players in Detecting Metabolic Disorders with Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitors:The report reveals an enticing opportunity for market participants to pioneer the development of fetal and neonatal heart monitors capable of diagnosing heart rate patterns associated with metabolic disorders, such as fetal metabolic acidemia. Existing fetal and neonatal heart monitors in the market have exhibited limitations in detecting metabolic disorders, leaving many cases undetected. Manufacturers who can introduce highly precise and advanced fetal and neonatal heart monitors into the market stand to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in this specific segment.In terms of device preference, there is a stronger demand for tabletop fetal and neonatal heart monitor devices compared to portable and handheld variants. Hospitals and neonatal clinics worldwide favor tabletop devices due to their workforce familiarity and cost-effectiveness. The report anticipates that the demand for tabletop devices will surpass that of portable and handheld devices throughout the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:Prime fetal and neonatal heart monitor suppliers are focusing on launching new and advanced products to expand their business potential and gain a competitive edge in the global landscape.CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd., a company focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of medical devices, announced the launch of the CMS1700B Color Doppler Ultrasonic Diagnostic System in March 2021.In February 2023, Raydiant Oximetry Inc., a company focusing on maternal and fetal health monitoring, announced the start of its Series B financing round with an investment from the March of Dimes Innovation Fund. The company recently demonstrated its innovative LUMERAHTM technology with a 95%sensitivity and 5% specificity for fetal distress successfully in a clinical study. This successful demonstration was expected to help the company to achieve its target of US$ 25 million in its Series B funding round.Key Companies Profiled:-GE Healthcare-Becton, Dickinson and Company-Analogic Corporation-Siemens Healthlineers-Masimo Corporation-Medtronic Plc-Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA-Natus-Spacelabs Healthcare-Phoenix Medical Systems-Getinge ABCountry-wise Insights:The United States emerges as a highly promising market for fetal and neonatal heart monitor suppliers, driven by several compelling factors. The country's well-established healthcare infrastructure sets the stage for significant opportunities in this sector. Moreover, the increasing awareness surrounding neonatal health and the growing financial commitment to fetal care by expectant mothers further contribute to the optimistic outlook for fetal and neonatal heart monitor sales. Additionally, substantial investments in medical research and development endeavors in the United States are poised to provide long-term support for market expansion.The declining birth rates and the escalating incidence of preterm births represent key factors that are expected to stimulate the adoption of neonatal and fetal care devices in the nation.According to data published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, preterm births affected approximately 10% of all newborns in the United States, with the preterm birth rate reaching 10.5% in 2021, up from the 10.1% reported in 2020.Furthermore, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies and robust medical insurance coverage for neonatal care in the United States is poised to fuel the demand for fetal and neonatal heart monitors in the years leading up to 2033. This favorable ecosystem underscores the strategic significance of targeting the United States for suppliers in this vital healthcare segment.Are European Countries Emerging as Lucrative Markets for Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Providers:The prevalence of premature and preterm births has been steadily on the rise in European nations in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. This upsurge can be attributed to the increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes among women, factors that are fueling the demand for fetal and neonatal care across countries such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and others.According to an article featured on the European Commission website, Europe witnesses approximately 500,000 premature births annually, and these figures are expected to witness an upward trend in the years ahead.The heightened prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and various other health conditions among women not only leads to complications for unborn infants but also places their lives at risk. Consequently, this underscores the necessity for employing neonatal monitoring and diagnostic equipment to ensure the safety of both mother and child. The heightened prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and various other health conditions among women not only leads to complications for unborn infants but also places their lives at risk. Consequently, this underscores the necessity for employing neonatal monitoring and diagnostic equipment to ensure the safety of both mother and child. Additionally, the increasing awareness surrounding fetal health, a growing incidence of stillbirths and preterm births, and a simultaneous uptick in healthcare expenditures all contribute to the anticipation of robust sales for fetal and neonatal heart monitors in European countries over the next decade. 