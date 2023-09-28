Global Smart Umbrella Market Is Projected To Reach The Value Of $160.57 Million By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest report by Virtue Market Research, in 2022, the Global Smart Umbrella Market was valued at $97.02 million, and is projected to reach a market size of $160.57 million by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Request Sample Brochure @

The global smart umbrella market has witnessed significant changes in recent years, driven by both long-term and short-term factors.

One of the long-term drivers shaping the global smart umbrella market is the increasing awareness of weather-related issues. With climate change and unpredictable weather patterns becoming more prevalent, consumers are seeking innovative solutions to stay prepared for sudden rain or strong sun. Smart umbrellas, equipped with weather sensors and real-time weather forecasting, have gained popularity as they offer users valuable information and protection.

However, the market was not immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disrupted supply chains, affecting the production and availability of smart umbrellas. Additionally, consumer priorities shifted during the pandemic, with many focusing on essential items rather than luxury gadgets. As a result, the market experienced a temporary slowdown. Nevertheless, the resilience of the smart umbrella industry was evident as it adapted to the new normal, with manufacturers emphasizing hygiene features such as UV-C sterilization for umbrella canopies.

In the short term, the adoption of smart technology in daily life is a significant driver of the global smart umbrella market. Consumers increasingly seek products that offer convenience and connectivity. Smart umbrellas, with features such as Bluetooth connectivity to mobile apps, GPS tracking, and integrated speakers for music and phone calls, are appealing to tech-savvy individuals. This trend is driving the demand for smart umbrellas in the market.

An exciting opportunity in the smart umbrella market is the potential for collaboration with weather forecasting services. By forming partnerships with renowned weather forecasting companies, smart umbrella manufacturers can enhance the accuracy of their weather predictions and provide users with more reliable information. This collaboration could lead to the development of smart umbrellas that offer personalized weather alerts and recommendations based on the user's location and preferences, thereby creating a more valuable and differentiated product.

A notable trend observed in the smart umbrella industry is the integration of sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices. As environmental consciousness grows, consumers are increasingly concerned about the ecological impact of their purchases. Smart umbrella manufacturers are responding to this trend by incorporating recycled and sustainable materials into their products. Additionally, some companies are designing smart umbrellas with solar panels on the canopy to harness renewable energy for charging devices or powering integrated features.

Customize The Report According to Your Needs @

Segmentation Analysis:

The Global Smart Umbrella Market segmentation includes:

By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Wi-Fi

Bluetooth has emerged as the largest growing connectivity technology in the smart umbrella market primarily due to its versatility and widespread consumer familiarity. Bluetooth's compatibility with a wide range of mobile devices and its energy-efficient nature makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers. It enables seamless pairing with smartphones, offering users features like location tracking, notification alerts, and music playback control. Additionally, as consumer demand for smart and connected devices continues to rise, Bluetooth's ubiquity and user-friendly experience have propelled its growth within the smart umbrella market.

Wi-Fi technology has been experiencing the fastest growth in the smart umbrella market, driven by the increasing demand for real-time, data-intensive features. Wi-Fi-enabled smart umbrellas offer users robust connectivity to home networks and the internet, enabling advanced functionalities such as live weather updates, cloud-based data storage, and remote control via smartphone apps. The fast-paced growth of Wi-Fi in this market is fueled by the desire for a seamless and high-speed connection experience, especially in regions with well-developed internet infrastructure. As smart umbrellas evolve to provide more sophisticated and data-driven features, Wi-Fi's rapid adoption is poised to continue its ascent within the market.

By Type: Two-Fold Umbrella, Three-Fold Umbrella, and Five-Fold Umbrella

The Two-Fold Umbrella is witnessing the most substantial growth as the largest growing segment in the market due to its remarkable portability and convenience, making it a preferred choice for consumers who prioritize easy transport. Its compact design allows users to stow it in bags and backpacks effortlessly, making it a practical solution for on-the-go lifestyles, especially in urban environments where space is limited. The Two-Fold Umbrella's versatility, lightweight construction, and suitability for various weather conditions contribute to its expanding market presence as consumers increasingly seek compact yet reliable protection.

The Three-Fold Umbrella is experiencing the fastest growth in the market due to its well-rounded combination of portability and coverage. It strikes a balance that appeals to a wide range of consumers seeking both convenience and protection. The Three-Fold Umbrella's popularity stems from its ability to provide sufficient coverage when open while remaining relatively compact when folded. This versatility caters to everyday use and changing weather conditions. Its rapid growth is a testament to its adaptability to various consumer needs, making it a top choice among umbrella types.

By Distribution Channel: Offline Channels and Online Channels

Online channels are not only the largest but also the fastest growing distribution avenue. surged to become the dominant force in the market, achieving the largest and fastest-growing distribution share. The widespread adoption of e-commerce is a testament to the convenience it offers, allowing consumers to shop from the comfort of their homes, access a vast array of products, and benefit from the transparency of online reviews and pricing. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift towards online shopping, leading businesses to invest heavily in their digital presence. The agility of online platforms, coupled with innovations in mobile shopping apps and secure payment methods, has propelled online channels to maintain their position as the swiftest-growing distribution method in the market, catering to evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Purchase Full Report @

By Region:

North America is experiencing substantial growth as the largest growing segment in the smart umbrella market due to several key factors. Firstly, the region has a well-established tech-savvy consumer base with a high affinity for innovative products. Secondly, the prevalence of unpredictable weather conditions, especially in regions like the northeastern United States and Canada, has driven the demand for smart umbrellas with advanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities. Furthermore, North American companies have been proactive in forming collaborations and partnerships with weather services and technology companies, enhancing the market's growth potential.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the smart umbrella market, primarily driven by its large population and increasing urbanization. Rapid urbanization has resulted in higher disposable incomes and a growing middle class, both of which are eager to adopt smart and connected products. Additionally, Asia Pacific is home to several countries with diverse weather conditions, making smart umbrellas a practical solution for consumers. The market in this region is also benefitting from local manufacturers and startups entering the industry, driving innovation and competition. In Asia Pacific, China and Japan stand out as key players.

Europe holds significant importance in the smart umbrella market as it encompasses a wide range of climates, from rainy northern regions to sunny Mediterranean countries. The market in Europe has witnessed improvements in terms of sustainability and eco-friendliness. European consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental impact, leading to the adoption of sustainable materials and eco-friendly production practices in smart umbrella manufacturing. Additionally, European companies are emphasizing style and design, combining functionality with aesthetics to cater to the fashion-conscious consumer base. Germany and the United Kingdom are prominent markets, driven by their fashion-conscious consumers and a focus on eco-friendly, sustainable smart umbrella designs.

Latin America is emerging as a significant market for smart umbrellas, driven by the need for protection from sudden tropical rain and intense sunlight. Recent improvements in the Latin American market include affordability and accessibility. Manufacturers are targeting a broader audience by offering cost-effective smart umbrellas, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers. Furthermore, these umbrellas often come with features tailored to local weather conditions, such as UV protection and intense sun exposure warnings. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico lead the way, with their tropical climates and a rising middle class interested in both protection from the elements and smart technology.

The Middle East & Africa region holds significance in the smart umbrella market, primarily due to its diverse climate, including arid desert regions and coastal areas with unpredictable weather. Improvements in this region include enhanced connectivity features, catering to the tech-savvy urban populations in cities like Dubai and Johannesburg. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in research and development to create smart umbrellas that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh weather conditions, making them more appealing and practical for consumers in the region.

Latest Industry Developments:



A prominent trend in the smart umbrella market is the formation of collaborations and partnerships with other tech companies and weather forecasting services. By joining forces with established players in related industries, smart umbrella manufacturers can leverage their partners' expertise and technologies. These collaborations enable the integration of more accurate weather forecasting data and advanced features into their products. Such strategic alliances help companies expand their market reach and offer enhanced value to consumers.

To capture a larger market share, companies are focusing on product diversification. This trend involves the development of smart umbrellas with a wide range of features and functionalities. In addition to basic weather-related functions, manufacturers are incorporating additional capabilities such as UV protection, air quality monitoring, and fitness tracking. This strategy caters to a broader audience by appealing to individuals with diverse needs and preferences, ultimately increasing market penetration. As the demand for smart umbrellas continues to grow worldwide, companies are increasingly looking to expand their global presence. This expansion involves targeting new geographic markets and establishing distribution networks in regions with untapped potential. Recent developments in logistics and e-commerce have made it easier for companies to reach consumers in distant markets. By adopting a global outlook, companies can tap into emerging markets and establish a strong foothold, thus increasing their market share on a global scale.

About Us:

“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”

Contact Us:

Virtue Market Research

Kumar Plaza, #103, SRPF Rd, Ramtekadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

E-mail:

Phone: +1-917 436 1025



