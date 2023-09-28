Palatin Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended 2023 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Enrollment in Phase 3 PL9643
MELODY-1 Study in Dry Eye Disease (DED) is Complete with 570 Patients Enrolled
Topline Data Expected Late 4Q Calendar Year 2023 Interim Analysis of Initial 120 Patients Showed Phase 2 Clinical Study of Oral PL8177 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis
Statistical Separation for Clinical Efficacy Across Multiple Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye
Excellent Patient Safety and Tolerability
Product Profile
Interim Analysis Targeted for 1Q Calendar Year 2024 Topline Vyleesi®
Results
Currently
Expected First Half Calendar
Year 2024
Net Product Revenue Increased 47% Over the Prior Quarter Prescriptions Dispensed Increased 16% Over the Prior Quarter 6 Consecutive Quarters of Double-Digit Growth Teleconference and Webcast to be held on September 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET
CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules
that
modulate
the
activity of
the
melanocortin
receptor
system, today
announced
financial
results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
"On the development front, our Phase 3 PL9643 clinical study is fully enrolled, and we are excited that the comprehensive interim analysis of the data for the Lead-In population of the initial 120 patients demonstrated statistically significant positive effects on multiple endpoints for both signs and symptoms, with an excellent patient safety and tolerability," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "On the commercial front, we are pleased with Vyleesi's quarter over quarter double-digit increases across all value metrics, notably net product revenue increased 47% and prescriptions dispensed increased 16% over the prior quarter. We are excited that Vyleesi quarterly net product revenue continues to exceed Vyleesi quarterly operating expenses."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2023
Business Highlights and Recent Updates
Anti-Inflammatory / Autoimmune Programs
PL9643 Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) / Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD): Goal of the Vyleesi program is to demonstrate commercial product value in the marketplace with an objective of re-licensing the U.S. rights to a committed women's healthcare company.
melanocortin agonist for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED)
Pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study patient enrollment completed. PL8177 oral
Topline data is currently expected late fourth quarter of calendar year 2023. Final data is currently expected first quarter of calendar year 2024. Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at via the identifier NCT04268069.
melanocortin agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC):
Interim assessment is currently expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2024. Topline data is currently expected in the first half of calendar year 2024. Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at via the identifier NCT05466890. Bremelanotide BREAKOUT study (BMT 701) in patients with diabetic kidney disease:
Enrollment is ongoing and currently expected to be completed in the second half of calendar year 2023. Topline results are currently expected in the first half calendar year 2024. Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at via the identifier NCT05709444.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023: Other:
Gross product sales of $4.1 million increased 20% over the prior quarter and increased 78% over the comparable quarter last year. Net product revenue of $1.8 million increased 47% over the prior quarter and increased 128% over the comparable quarter last year. Total prescriptions dispensed increased 16% over the prior quarter and increased 92% over the comparable quarter last year. Refill rates, commercial insurance reimbursement, and net revenue per prescription dispensed continued with positive and impactful results and trends, versus the prior quarter and comparable quarter last year. Fosun Pharma, Palatin's licensee of Vyleesi in China, reported its first sale in the Hainan Province of China. Kwangdong Pharmaceuticals, Palatin's licensee of Vyleesi in South Korea, completed enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vyleesi in premenopausal women with HSDD.
Data from this trial is currently anticipated by calendar year end with a potential regulatory submission in the first half of calendar 2024. Palatin entered a strategic partnership with UpScriptHealth, a leading direct-to-consumer telemedicine company providing telemedicine services to pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. Patients and healthcare providers can learn more about
HSDD and Vyleesi at and .
Palatin initiated a clinical development program evaluating bremelanotide, a melanocortin receptor 4 (MCR4) agonist, co-formulated with a PDE5 inhibitor (PDE5i), for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) in patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy. A Phase 2 clinical study in PDE5i non-responder ED patients is currently expected to commence late fourth quarter calendar year 2023.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenue consists of gross product sales of Vyleesi, net of expenses, allowances and accruals, and license and contract revenue.
Vyleesi
gross
product
sales to
pharmacy
distributors, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023,
were $4.1
million, with
net
product
revenue
of
$1.8 million,
compared
to
gross
product
sales
of
$2.3 million and net product revenue of $0.8 million for the comparable quarter last year. Gross product sales
increased
78%
and
net
product
revenue increased
128%
over
the
comparable
quarter
last year.
Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, were $12.5 million, with net product revenue of $4.9 million, compared to gross product sales of $5.8 million, with net product revenue of $1.2 million, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Gross product sales increased 114% and net product revenue increased 298% over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
Palatin recognized $3,000 in license and contract revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $250,000 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, related to our license agreement with Fosun.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $12.6 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $13.9 million for the comparable quarter last year. The
decrease
in
operating
expenses was
mainly the
result
of the recognition of expenses during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 in connection with the sale and issuance of our Series B and C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and secondarily to lower spending on our marketing efforts of Vyleesi during fiscal 2023.
Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, were $37.3 million, compared to $38.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to the $1.0 million gain recognized as a result of amending certain minimum purchase commitments.
Cash Flows
Palatin's net cash used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $9.6 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in net cash used in operations is mainly due to working capital changes for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Palatin's net cash used in operations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, was $28.4 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $29.9 million, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net cash used in operations was a result of a lower net loss in fiscal 2023 due to an increase in net revenue and the sale of NOLs, offset by working capital changes, and increased payments made related to inventory purchase commitments.
Net Loss
Palatin's net loss for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, was $10.7 million and $27.5 million, or $(0.91) and $(2.53) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $12.8 million and $36.2 million, or $(1.34) and $(3.79) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.
The decrease in net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 over the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was mainly due to the increase of net product revenue of Vyleesi and a decrease in SG&A expenses as a result of the recognition of expenses during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 in connection with the sale and issuance of our Series B and C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock.
The decrease in net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was due to recognition of an income tax benefit related to the sale of New Jersey Net Operating Losses, increased Vyleesi total revenues, and the recognition of a gain on purchase commitment.
Cash Position
As of June 30, 2023, Palatin's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $11.0 million plus $2.9 million of accounts receivables, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $19.6 million with $1.7 million of accounts receivables as of March 31, 2023, and $29.9 million with $1.8 million of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2022.
Based on its current operating plan, the Company believes that existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and receivables will be sufficient to fund currently anticipated operating expenses through calendar year 2023.
Palatin's
audited financial
statements
for
the
year
ended
June
30,
2023, to be included
in
the
Annual Report on Form 10-K include an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, that contains a going concern explanatory
paragraph.
Conference Call / Webcast
Palatin
will
host
a
conference
call
and
audio webcast
on
September 28,
2023,
at
11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time to discuss the results of operations in greater detail and provide an update on corporate developments. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call live can dial 1-888-506-0062
(US)
or
1-973-528-0011
(International),
conference
ID
313946. The
audio
webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor/Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at A telephone and audio webcast replay will be available one hour after the
completion
of
the
call.
To
access
the
telephone
replay,
dial
1-877-481-4010
(US)
or
1-919-882-2331 (International), passcode 49135. The webcast and telephone replay will be available through October 12,
2023.
About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation
The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.
Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.
About Palatin
Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at
and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about market potential of Vyleesi and other Palatin products in development, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, and market potential for product candidates are
"forward-looking
statements"
within
the
meaning
of
Section
27A
of
the
Securities
Act
of
1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities
Litigation
Reform
Act
of
1995.
Palatin intends
that
such
forward-looking
statements
be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, Palatin's ability to establish and maintain the capability for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Vyleesi, sales
of
Vyleesi
in
the
United States
and
elsewhere in
the
world,
results
of
clinical
trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability
to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed
in
Palatin's
periodic filings
with
the
Securities
and
Exchange
Commission.
Palatin
is
not responsible for updating events that occur after the date of this press
release.
Palatin Technologies® and Vyleesi® are registered trademarks of Palatin Technologies, I
SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.