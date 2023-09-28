Nick Guinn Discusses Personal Branding Techniques At SAYLA Monthly Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On September 19, 2023, Nick Guinn, a popular intellectual property attorney and author, presented "Relationships to Reels: Building Your Personal Brand as a Young Lawyer" at the San Antonio Young Lawyers Association (SAYLA) monthly luncheon. The event took place at Paesanos Lincoln Heights, where attendees enjoyed a delicious lunch while learning valuable personal branding techniques.During the presentation, Guinn shared insights on why and how young lawyers should build their personal brands. He emphasized the importance of focusing on activities they enjoy to ensure consistency in their branding efforts. The event provided attendees with one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and 0.25 hours of ethics CLE.The luncheon was attended by fifty young lawyers, each of whom received a copy of Guinn's first book, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks : The Essential Guide for All Online Businesses. Guinn also mentioned his recently released third book, Protect Enforce Defend: The Ultimate Guide for Aspiring IP Lawyers. Both books are currently available on Amazon.com.In the coming months, Nick Guinn will be partnering with Lawline to deliver a presentation on personal branding for lawyers located across the United States. This collaboration will help many lawyers reach their goals of building their personal brands.For more information about Nick Guinn and his upcoming events, please visit nickguinn.About Nick Guinn, IP AttorneyNick Guinn is a registered patent attorney specializing in all aspects of intellectual property, with an emphasis on litigation, primarily trademark, patent, and copyright infringement actions. His practice also includes counseling clients in the areas of unfair competition, trade secrets, and licensing matters. Nick also prosecutes patent and trademark applications and handles various trademark proceedings before the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is also the founder of Coral Reef IP, an online community for innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs.Learn more about Gunn, Lee & Cave, P.C. at gunn-lee.

