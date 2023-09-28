Desalination Technologies Market Size Is Stands At A Value Of US$ 16.87 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for desalination technologies is presently worth US$16.87 billion and is expected to grow at a fast CAGR of 11% between 2023 and 2033.
Desalination technologies are becoming a vital component of global water crisis solutions. The need for freshwater is rising due to the rapidly expanding global population, urbanisation, and industrialization, which is driving a high adoption of desalination technologies.
Desalination is the process of purifying seawater or brackish water by removing salt and other pollutants in order to make it appropriate for drinking, farming, and other industrial processes. Governments are investing heavily in desalination projects as a result of the increasing water scarcity in both industrialised and developing regions of the world.
Desalination processes are increasingly incorporating renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, leading to more economical and environmentally responsible solutions. Due to their effectiveness, capacity to lower carbon footprints, and ability to produce high-quality water, hybrid desalination systems are becoming more and more popular. As a result, they are appropriate for a variety of applications.
The Middle East, North Africa, and some sections of Asia are examples of emerging regions with severe water shortages that could present expansion prospects for companies who make desalination equipment.
The global desalination technologies market is estimated to reach US$ 47.9 billion by 2033. Demand for reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies is foreseen to rise at a robust CAGR of 12% through 2033. Sales of desalination systems in Germany are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033. The market in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033. The United States market for desalination technologies was valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Hitachi Ltd. Danfoss A/S Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd Ampac USA Aqualyng Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd Komax Systems Inc. Abengoa SA Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd SUEZ SA Acciona SA Webuild SpA Veolia Environnement SA and more
Winning Strategy
Key providers of desalination technologies are expanding their presence to regions with high water scarcity and demand for desalination solutions. This expansion is allowing them to tap into new markets and increase their revenue shares.
In March 2023, Marubeni Corporation launched a distinct initiative in collaboration with Transelec Holdings Rentas Limitada, a notable Chilean power transmission company, to establish a specialized entity. This entity is dedicated to delivering desalination and water transmission services to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile.
