Amir Awards Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassadors Of Oman And Kyrgyzstan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in his office at Lusail Palace on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar Najib bin Yahya Al Balushi and HE Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar Chyngyz Eshimbekov, on the occasion of their end of tenure.

HH the Amir granted the ambassadors of Oman and Kyrgyzstan the Al Wajbah Decoration in recognition of their contribution to promoting the bilateral relations between Qatar and their countries, wishing them success in their future tasks and the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed their thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for this honor, and to the State's officials for the cooperation accorded to them, which contributed to the success of their tour of duty in the country.