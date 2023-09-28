Amir Receives Foreign Affairs Minister Of Mali

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Thursday morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali HE Abdoulaye Diop, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed as well as ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
