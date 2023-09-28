Agreement Anticipated To Generate 1K Jobs In Sanitary Installations Field

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) and the Arab Countries Water Utilities Association (ACWUA) signed an agreement on Thursday to provide about 1,000 job openings for Jordanians in the local market, varying from entry-level to highly skilled roles in the field of sanitary installations.As outlined in the agreement, a workshop will be developed in one of the VTC's institutes to serve as a regional center for implementing vocational training programs. This center will cater to the water and sanitation sector in the Arab region.The VTC will provide training programs on water and sanitation systems and installations, as well as the necessary facilities for trainees to undertake training programs and tests in the fields of water and sanitary installations.The ACWUA will design and develop training programs for water and sanitation installations based on Jordanian codes and programs with international accreditation in the field of craft skills.The Association also plans to certify trainers who can conduct training programs on water, sanitation, and plumbing. These trainers will be accredited by competent authorities and will be responsible for training professionals and artisans in the field of water and sanitation based on programs approved by World Skills in Germany.