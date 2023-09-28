Youth Ministry, USAID Ink Cooperation Deal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Youth and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Thursday signed a secondary cooperation agreement, "Partnership for Youth 2" to help implement the National Youth Strategy and support the ministry's efforts in activating youth centers in terms of infrastructure, youth programs, and building the capabilities of those working with youth.Under the agreement, which was signed by Minister of Youth Muhammad Nabulsi and the USAID Mission Director in Jordan Leslie Reed, technical support will be provided to the ministry's various programs and units to enhance youth participation in training programs, especially economic empowerment and entrepreneurship programs, in addition to propping up the ministry's automation and digital transformation processes.Nabulsi commended the extended partnership with the USAID in implementing programs that contribute to developing youth skills and enabling them to participate effectively in public life, in addition to supporting the implementation of the ministry's youth-focused plans and programs and those working with them.He pointed out the ministry's commitment, since preparing the executive plan for the National Youth Strategy, to strengthening its partnerships with various official institutions, international organizations and civil society institutions, to implement the strategy's programs and projects, which focus on political and economic empowerment, security, community peace, health, participation, active citizenship, leadership, innovation, education and technology.Reed, for her part, said: "The USAID will continue to work side by side with the Jordanian government to provide opportunities for education, employment, and entrepreneurship, ensuring that young people are empowered to fully contribute to the development of their communities and their country."