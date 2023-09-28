Jordan Partakes In Arab League's Statistics Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- The Department of Statistics (DoS) participated in the 41st meeting of the Arab League's permanent technical committee for statistics, which was held in Cairo from September 26 to 27.The meeting was attended by delegations from official Arab statistical agencies and specialized organizations in statistics.The DoS released a press statement on Thursday informing that the committee meeting focused on implementing the recommendations from the previous meeting, discussed the statistical activities carried out by Arab official in recent times, and went over reports and recommendations of subcommittees.The permanent committee's tasks are to review innovative practices, share knowledge and technical advice, and provide necessary data and indicators for Arab statistical work.