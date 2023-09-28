Exports At JD7.8 Bln In H1 Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- During the first half of 2023, Jordan's exports of goods and services increased by 15.3% to JD7.8 billion, as per preliminary data on Jordan's balance of payments released by the Central Bank of Jordan on Thursday.
The increase was primarily due to a surge in service exports by 43.5%, reaching JD3.289 billion, driven by a 59.4% increase in exports of travel services and a 20.5% increase in transportation services.
Additionally, merchandise exports saw a 0.9% increase, topping JD4.513 billion, with chemicals seeing a 19.9% increase and vegetables and fruits seeing a 32.6% increase.
On the other hand, the Kingdom's imports of goods and services fell by 1.9% during the January-June period of 2023, amounting to JD10.051 billion.
Merchandise imports decreased by 4.3% to JD7.980 billion, with crude oil imports declining by 19.3% and textile yarn imports declining by 22.0%. However, service imports saw an increase of 8.9%, hitting JD2.071 billion, with travel services imports seeing a 46.4% increase.
The data showed a reduction in the trade balance deficit of goods and services by 35.4%, retreating to a value of JD2.248 billion compared to JD3.480 billion in the first half of 2022.
