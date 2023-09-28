Enterprise Singapore Joins As Strategic Partner For MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Enterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. It has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 conference and exhibition ( ) as a strategic partner. – Enterprise Singapore will work closely with event organizer Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ) as the company strives to facilitate investment, drive cooperation and usher in a new era of energy and business developments in Africa.

Enterprise Singapore works with companies to build capabilities, innovate and go global, supporting the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups with a robust pro-enterprise environment. The agency provides various programs and initiatives to help businesses start, grow and internationalize, including access to funding, market insights, capability development, and networking with other government agencies, industry associations, and international partners. Stepping into this picture, the partnership aims to foster cooperation in the energy sector and promote investment opportunities in Africa, with specific focus on the MSGBC region.

As a strategic partner, Enterprise Singapore will participate at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference from November 21-22 in Nouakchott, leading a delegation of Singapore business leaders to the event. The delegation consists of experienced entrepreneurs, and executives from a diverse range of service and solution providers for the Oil and Gas sector, all of whom are eager to explore new business opportunities in the region. The group will participate in various events and activities, including presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions, connecting with potential partners and exploring investment opportunities.

Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at ECP stated that,“This partnership represents a significant step forward in strengthening ties between Singapore and African nations, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the energy industry in the region. We look forward to welcoming the Singaporean delegation and showcasing the many opportunities for collaboration and investment at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference.”

To register for the conference visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.Download logo