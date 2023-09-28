Türkiye Keenly Eyes Azerbaijan's Karabakh After Anti-Terrorist Measures - Turkish Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation in Karabakh after anti-terrorist activities, Trend reports via the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

"We are closely following the latest situation in the region after anti-terrorist activities of localized nature in Karabakh and once again state that we support efforts to establish permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said.

The Department notes that Türkiye continues to support the Azerbaijani brothers in their fair cause under the motto "two states, one nation".

Also, on the occasion of Remembrance Day marked in Azerbaijan on September 27, Türkiye expresses respect for the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities were conducted in the region.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets were disabled.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.