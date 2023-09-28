Türkiye Keenly Eyes Azerbaijan's Karabakh After Anti-Terrorist Measures - Turkish Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Türkiye is
closely monitoring the situation in Karabakh after anti-terrorist
activities, Trend reports via the
Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
"We are closely following the latest situation in the region
after anti-terrorist activities of localized nature in Karabakh and
once again state that we support efforts to establish permanent
peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said.
The Department notes that Türkiye continues to support the
Azerbaijani brothers in their fair cause under the motto "two
states, one nation".
Also, on the occasion of Remembrance Day marked in Azerbaijan on
September 27, Türkiye expresses respect for the memory of martyrs
who gave their lives for ensuring the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities were conducted in the
region.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate
military targets were disabled.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian
illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of
Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian
illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.
