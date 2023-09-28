French Defense Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu arrived in Kyiv and began his visit by commemorating the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance.

The Embassy of France in Ukraine posted this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"On Thursday, September 28, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sébastien Lecornu, accompanied by Ambassador of France to Ukraine Gaël Veyssiere will visit Kyiv. The day begins with a moving moment of commemorating Heroes at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine," the diplomatic mission wrote.

As reported, newly appointed UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps is currently in Kyiv on a visit. He has already met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.