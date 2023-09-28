President Ilham Aliyev Inaugurates Zangilan Convention Center Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
attended the inauguration of the Zangilan Convention Center
Complex.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107158047
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.