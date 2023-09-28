What Is Consternation Of Iran Regarding S Caucasus?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Unlike Armenia, which openly expresses its hatred towards
Azerbaijan, Iran has been secretly pursuing a policy of double
standards against Baku for more than 100 years. Although it played
the role of a so-called 'brotherly country' on the face, it always
showed its support to Armenia in the very crucial moments.
The countless successes of Azerbaijan recently: both the
successful implementation of local anti-terrorist measures and the
opening of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline with Turkiye were
probably not favorable for Iran. Also, the issue of the
reintegration of Garabagh Armenians, which is currently on the
agenda, has started to worry Iran a little more.
Another reason for Iran's concern is economic perspectives in
the South Caucasus. Thus, the opening of the Zangazur Corridor
looks like a deep fiasco for Iran.
The interesting issue is that Iran is currently silent on the
events. But I wonder what hidden moments are behind this
silence?
"Actually, Iran has not remained silent about the events.
Rather, it has to remain silent. Because Iran has always not been
able to take on Azerbaijan, nor its allies like Turkiye and
Israel."
These words were told by a South Azerbaijani researcher-writer
Mohammad Rahmanifar, in a comment to AZERNEWS .
According to him, Iran has always openly expressed its support for
Armenia. Also, Tehran placed more hope in Moscow in the realization
of many of its regional dreams. Iran thought that Russia would
always be with Armenia. But Russia's neutral approach overturned
all Iran's plans.
"Regarding the first days of the second Garabagh war, Iranian
officials invited Azerbaijan and Armenia to negotiations for peace.
In this matter, Iran's wish was for Russia to intervene and protest
in this matter. However, it seems that Iran's expectations from
Russia were in vain. For this reason, Iran currently feels alone in
the square. On the one hand, the support of Turkiye, Israel, and
other countries to Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, the lack of
any partner and supporter of its own made Iran remain silent. In
fact, a few days ago, Iran appealed to Azerbaijan "feeling sorry"
for the so-called 'plight' of Armenians living in Garabagh and put
forward the protection of their human rights. However, as the
processes continue, more interesting points about Iran are
emerging. Instead of protecting the human rights of the South
Azerbaijanis living under the regime's oppression, Iran cares about
a handful of Armenians living in Garabagh," the researcher-writer
added.
The expert noted that another issue that silences Iran is
related to South Azerbaijanis living in the historical lands of
Azerbaijan.
"We also witnessed the crowd of South Azerbaijanis during the
Second Garabagh war. They did not remain silent in support of their
compatriots living on the north side. Otherwise, maybe Iran would
repeatedly try to intervene militarily against Azerbaijan," the
expert noted.
According to Mohammad Rahmanifar, Iran's biggest concern at the
moment is the Zangazur Corridor. As a reason, the expert said that
if this corridor is opened, Azerbaijan's dependence on Iran will
stop once and for all. Because currently, when crossing from
Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, one is passing through territories that
are historically considered to be Azerbaijani lands, but
politically considered to be the border of Iran. Iran's desire is
to make this dependence permanent, to make Azerbaijan "needy".
As for the Iranian-Armenian border crossing with Zangazur,
Rahmanifar said that the issue of building a certain bridge for it
is still uncertain. Therefore, Iran is very worried.
In conclusion, the expert said that the Russian-Ukrainian war,
the political and economic strengthening of Azerbaijan, and the
orientation of Armenia to the West have overturned all the plans of
Iran. On the other hand, although the role of Iran in the Silk Road
project was wider, the opening of the Zangazur Corridor only made
it possible for the Turkic states to make sufficient investments
here. All that is left for Iran is to provoke and finance terrorist
groups. Just as the Armenian side, which did the same, but was
successfully defeated within less than a day as a result of local
anti-terrorist measures.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107158045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.