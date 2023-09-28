Xoi Continues Investment In Field Service Technology With New Sales Promotions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading provider of technician-first software for contractors announces the promotion of Enterprise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, announces two new sales promotions as the company continues to build opportunities and provide support for contractors and field service business owners.

In their new roles, Enterprise Account Executive Austin Piazza and Account Executive Lindsey Fisher are responsible for developing and enhancing relationships and educating the industry about XOi's unique capacity to help contractors solve the skilled trades gap and grow their business.

"At XOi, we're shaping the future of field service," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Our sales team is essential to our mission. They connect our technology with the contractors and technicians who are using it to transform the industry. Austin and Lindsey have proven their commitment and expertise, and we're looking forward to seeing them continue to excel and drive results for XOi and our customers."

Piazza, a University of Alabama graduate, joined XOi in 2019. He has more than a decade of management, technology and business development experience. As an enterprise-level account executive, Piazza is focused on connecting large businesses with XOi's solutions.

"I'm passionate about helping clients discover the right software solutions for their specific needs," Piazza said. "XOi has established itself as the right tool to empower technicians in the field so they can operate more efficiently and increase revenue."

Fisher, who also graduated from the University of Alabama, joined XOi in 2020. She has extensive sales experience in SaaS and technology.

"I'm excited to take this next step with XOi," Fisher said. "I truly believe XOi can deliver meaningful, measurable results for contractors by addressing the skilled trades labor shortage and making their companies more efficient."

XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job-from the field to the office-connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

