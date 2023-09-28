XORTX Sponsored Study Selected For Presentation At The American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023

The abstract outlines study results from a mouse model of polycystic kidney disease challenged with low to moderate circulating uric acid. The results of the study support the concept that even moderate to high, soluble, but not saturating, circulating uric acid can accelerate kidney expansion rate and functional decline and that a mechanism of injury with uric acid crystals is not necessary for health consequences in polycystic kidney disease. The results further suggest that threshold uric acid lowering needs to be achieved for optimal therapeutic benefit. The study also identifies a novel inflammatory profile as a possible mechanism of injury inducing an increased cyst index and kidney enlargement. XORTX will provide further details of the study at the time of the presentation during the first week of November at the ASN meeting scheduled for November 2, 2023.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX, stated,“We are pleased to have supported this new research on the mechanisms of injury that can modulate the progression of ADPKD and that this pioneering research has been selected for presentation at the ASN annual meeting during Kidney Week 2023. XORTX granted patents and additional patent applications supporting the XRx-008 program are wholly owned by XORTX.”

About the American Society of Nephrology – Kidney Week

ASN represents more than 21,000 kidney health professionals working to help people with kidney diseases and their families. Source:

This year's Kidney Week Conference is being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will be attended by approximately 10,000 other kidney professionals from across the globe. The world's premier nephrology meeting, Kidney Week provides participants exciting and challenging opportunities to exchange knowledge, learn the latest scientific and medical advances, and listen to engaging and provocative discussions with leading experts in the field. Source:

American Society of Nephrology - Program and Abstracts

The Kidney Week program is available on the ASN website . Abstracts will be available on the ASN website by October 14, 2023.

About ADPKD

ADPKD is a rare disease that affects more that 10 million individuals worldwide.1,2 ADPKD is typically diagnosed based upon expansion of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. Over time, the increasing number and size of cysts can contribute to structural and functional changes to kidneys and is frequently accompanied by chronic pain which is a common problem for patients with ADPKD.3 Expansion of cysts is thought to compress healthy functioning tissue surrounding the cysts and contribute to further loss of kidney function, fibrosis, impaired nutrient exchange and impaired kidney function, accompanied later by end-stage renal disease.1 Health consequences of high uric acid have been reported to be increased in ADPKD individuals, including increased incidence of kidney stones5 and gout.6,7 For individuals with progressing ADPKD, treatment recommendations include anti-hypertensive treatment, dietary restrictions, and, for a limited percentage of suitable patients, pharmacotherapy.4 New, more broadly applicable therapies to effectively slow decline of kidney function in ADPKD are needed.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Respiratory Viral infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX is available at .

