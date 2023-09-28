Driving HR Success Through Technology, Harri Set To Exhibit At HR Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 24,000 restaurant and hotel locations and nine million hospitality employees globally. WHAT: Will highlight its award-winning products and solutions at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The exposition will take place from Tuesday, October 10, to Thursday, October 12, 2023. WHERE: Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Boulevard S

Las Vegas, Nev.

Visit Harri in Booth No. 1414

DETAILS:

Talent acquisition and human resource teams at hospitality organizations face a unique set of challenges, from attracting new talent and managing their current workforce to keeping up with compliance requirements across various locations. As such, these organizations require technology partners that understand their specific needs. During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the team from Harri, the frontline employee experience platform built for and by hospitality professionals.

Interconnecting the entire employee journey, Harri provides integrated solutions for talent attraction, applicant tracking, onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance, engagement and more. Conference attendees can visit Harri in Booth No. 1414 to meet with company representatives and see product demos, including a preview of Harri Engage. For event information, .

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 24,000 restaurant and hotel locations and nine million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit .

