79North Inc. And Whitesand First Nation Complete Memoradum Of Understanding

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; FRA: 6120) ("79North" or the"Company") is pleased to report that with respect to the recently announced acquisition of 100% interest in the Caribou Project, Ontario, near Armstrong, Ontario (see Press Release 27 September 2023), the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for initial exploration of the project with the Whitesand First Nation. The claims of the project are within the traditional area of the Whitesand First Nation, which adjoins the town of Armstrong Ontario, approximately 250 kilometres northeast of the City of Thunder Bay.

The MoU is for initial, non-mechanized, exploration of the claims. The Company agrees to keep the Whitesand First Nation community informed of its activities and to prioritize engaging members of the Whitesand First Nation in employment, training, and business opportunities associated with the project.

Additional claims that may be acquired by the Company in the traditional area of Whitesand First Nation will also be subject to the MoU.

Jon North, CEO of 79North commented:“it was a pleasure being introduced to the Whitesand First Nation and developing this initial relationship. We found the management of the Whitesand First Nation to be very friendly, helpful, and efficient with regards to drafting and approving this MoU and we look forward to working together as the project develops and grows.”

About 79North Inc.

79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits globally. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.