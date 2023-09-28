Renalytix Reports Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, reports its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights (including post period events)

Regulatory & Reimbursement



Achieved FDA De Novo marketing authorization for KidneyIntelX.dkd to assess risk of progressive kidney function decline in adults with diabetes and early-stage kidney disease.

Secured additional key insurance coverage contracts for KidneyIntelX including:



EmblemHealth, covering over three million lives in New York Tri-state region



CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest health care plan in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region

Texas Blue Cross Blue Shield and Parkland Community Health Plan covering over seven million lives

Since announcement of FDA authorization in June 2023, engagement with various parties regarding benefits of KidneyIntelX technology has expanded

Inclusion of KidneyIntelX in draft Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) 2023 Clinical Practice Guideline for Evaluation and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease (KDIGO 2023 Guideline)

Continuing to maintain contracted pricing at or over the Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) of $950 per reportable test result

Medicare payments for KidneyIntelX received



Claims submitted through the individual claims review (ICR) process paid effective July 1, 2022

Local Coverage Determination (LCD) evaluation underway with two Medicare Administrative Contractors supported by new published real-world utility evidence

Executed over 40 commercial payor contracts and enrolled as a provider in 35 state Medicaid programs to date

Milestone achievement converting payment to full, long-term commercial insurance billing model at Mount Sinai Health System



Insurance payment now available for over 90% of KidneyIntelX eligible Mount Sinai patients Reduction in Mount Sinai test volumes during commercial insurance billing transition in the second half of fiscal 2023; order mechanisms now restored and commercial testing has resumed



Commercial & Partnerships



Appointed senior diagnostics executive Howard Doran to lead global commercial sales beginning with direct to physician salesforce in New York, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida and Texas

Full Epic electronic health record system integration with Atrium / Wake Forest proceeding with launch expected before end of calendar 2023

Selected EVERSANA® to supplement identification and training of sales personnel in select U.S. regions

Accelerates deployment of KidneyIntelX across key U.S. regions with high rates of diabetic kidney disease and established insurance coverage

Agreement with Veterans Affairs (VA) to integrate KidneyIntelX testing with Veterans Health Administration electronic health record system

Core participant in consortium granted $10 million by Horizon Europe Grant to advance personalized medicine in treating chronic kidney disease Increasing diversity of commercially billable testing volume, particularly among primary care physician practices ordering through the MyIntelX portal



Clinical & Validation



Studies regarding KidneyIntelX clinical utility and health economics presented in multiple scientific venues:



American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022



National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meeting 2023



American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Session in June 2023

American Association of Nurse Practitioners Annual Meeting in June 2023

Key takeaways:



A model that estimated the incremental cost-effectiveness of KidneyIntelX compared to risk stratification using eGFR and UACR, with a lifetime horizon from both a public and private payer perspective, predicted that the average Medicare and commercial patient would experience fewer dialysis starts and kidney transplants while experiencing an increased life span and quality-adjusted life span by using KidneyIntelX compared to the standard of care.



Deployment and risk stratification by KidneyIntelX was associated with escalation in clinical actions taken to optimize cardio-metabolic-kidney health including medications and referrals.

KidneyIntelX classified more Black vs. non-Black patients as high risk for progression of diabetic kidney disease, and this was associated with increased prescription of SGLT2-inhibitor drug therapy post-testing, contributing to elimination of racial disparity in SGLT2i usage.

Data includes studies from Wake Forest real world cohort, Mount Sinai real world cohort, Mount Sinai BioMe Biobank, UPenn Medicine Biobank, the CANVAS clinical trial cohort, and the Veterans Affairs Database

Publications:



Real-world evidence in Journal of Primary Care and Community Health in which KidneyIntelX resulted in a 4.5-fold increase in new drug prescriptions (for SGLT2 inhibitors) for high-risk compared to low-risk patients; early evidence suggested that the introduction of SGLT2i contributed to an observed reduction in HbA1c levels most notably in high-risk patients, and a more than a 20% change in dose or type of antihypertensive therapeutic prescriptions in high vs. low-risk patients



Patient case studies in the journal Diabetic Nephropathy demonstrated how KidneyIntelX can optimize clinical management in early-stage kidney disease across multiple physician specialties New validation data for KidneyIntelX.dkd, the FDA approved version of KidneyIntelX, in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. Using data from two independent cohorts and a clinical trial population, it was demonstrated that the updated KidneyIntelX test significantly enhanced risk stratification for progressive decline in kidney function, independent from known risk factors for progression.

Finance & Operations



Completed $20.3 million equity financing led by new institutional investors in February 2023

Reduced annual operating expenses by over $11 million versus the prior year with additional cost reduction initiatives underway to extend cash runway while preserving revenue generating activity

Over 5,000 KidneyIntelX tests performed in fiscal year 2023, up 55% from the prior year Expanded board of directors with addition of financial executive Catherine Coste

Investors are advised to read the results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K concurrently with this results announcement.

