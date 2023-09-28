TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the“Company” or“TAAT®”) announces that, pursuant to directors' resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the“ Common Shares ”) on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the“ Share Consolidation ”), effective October 3, 2023 (the“ Record Date ”).



As a result of the Share Consolidation, the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 11,556,246. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon the Share Consolidation.

New ISIN: CA87320M2004

New CUSIP: 87320M200

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on October 2, 2023.

Shareholders of record as at the Record Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the Record Date.

The Company believes that the Consolidation will make the Company more attractive to financing opportunities, and will allow for the restructuring and settlement of certain existing liabilities. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to completion of appropriate regulatory filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Michael Saxon”

Michael Saxon, CEO and Director