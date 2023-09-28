Community Management Corporation Joins Community Partners To Sponsor National Night Out Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia branch of Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. areas, recently partnered with more than 30 community partners to host a series of community-wide safety events in conjunction with the 2023 National Night Out (NNO). CMC worked with association board members to organize the events, which are held to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Three of the branch's communities experienced substantial turnout.

More than 100 residents and visitors in Woodlawn, Virginia's Olde Mill Condominiums attended their first-ever NNO event. It featured free BBQ, drinks, a bounce house, DJ, and community safety presentations. The Woodlawn Fire Department helped sponsor the event and dispatched two fire trucks that kids and adults of all ages had a blast exploring. Officers from the Woodlawn Police Department also attended and enjoyed dinner with the residents. The community is already planning to make next year's NNO event even bigger and better.

At Belmont Bay Homeowners Association in Woodbridge, Virginia approximately 85 residents and guests staged their 2023 NNO community event. The highlight of the event was a motorcade of fire and police vehicles from Prince William County. First responders then chatted with residents to answer questions and provide community safety tips. Attendees were treated to a food truck, drinks, live music, and games. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

The Snowden Bridge Homeowners Association welcomed residents and homeowners to their annual community safety event. Attendees were treated to music, games, and delicious food and treats from two food trucks. In addition to a number of vendors, first responders from state and local EMS, fire and law enforcement departments attended to provide information and answer questions related to community safety and awareness.

"National Night Out 2023 was a phenomenal experience for more than 30 communities throughout Prince George County and Southern Maryland,” said Associa Select Community Services Vice President Darrin Cassidy, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®.“It was a wonderful opportunity for friends, family, and neighbors to spend a pleasant evening outside interacting with one another and the first responders who serve the communities in which they live and work.”

As the community management industry's sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK) , a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Associa sponsored a total of 104 events in August and looks forward to working with many more communities on Tuesday, October 3, as part of Texas' NNO. The goal of all the programs is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness and to help make communities safer, more caring places to live.

