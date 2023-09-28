(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delilah Home WINS Best Bedding Award from Eco Excellence!

- Michael TwerCHARLOTTE, NC, US, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Charlotte, NC- based Direct to Consumer home and bath textiles company Delilah Home takes home the trophy for“Best Organic Hemp Bed Sheets” by Eco Excellence."We are honored to have received this award from Eco Excellence" says Michael Twer, CEO/Founder of Delilah Home. Twer adds, "Our 100% Organic Hemp Bedding has revolutionized the way people sleep, especially hot sleepers and women going through menopause. Hemp is a great fiber and truly helps regulate your body temperature. In addition, we are the only GOTS certified Hemp bedding in North America. This helps protect our customers from all the hidden chemicals and harmful dyes commonly used in our industry."For the past 13 years the Eco-Excellence AwardsTM only intention has been to scout, give voice and recognize companies who make a world a better place.Last year, over 500 products were reviewed, 1 Million + unique visitors, and over 364,000 fans voted for the excellences in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, companies and websites. Manufacturers and organizations involved in the production and/or commercialization of sustainable and socially responsible products are eligible to submit their entries for review.“We take tremendous pride in producing the best GOTS certified organic products. Not only are our products good for the planet, but they are also good for people, and good for business.” Twer, who is the Chairman for the Organic Trade Association Fiber Council, adds,“the organic textile category has grown double digits in the last decade. It now represents more than $2 billion dollars in organic home textiles. We see this trend continuing for the next decade with transparency, traceability, and accountability being the driving factors.”Delilah Home manufacturers a wide range of plush 100% organic cotton bath, kitchen and beach towels, certified to the strict GOTS standard, that absorb water easily and have a pile that is luxurious to the touch. They are available in sizes ranging from face towels to extra-large beach towels. In addition, they have won numerous awards and accolades for their Bed Sheets, including Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding and the Wall Street Journals“Worth the Splurge” for their 100% organic hemp bedsheets.About Delilah Home ( ):Delilah Home was founded in Charlotte, NC, in 2019 to bring the highest quality organic and sustainable home textiles to North America's homes. The company was named after the owner's scared puppy who survived a life-threatening ordeal in the Carolina mountains in 2018. She weathered extreme cold temperatures and record winds by living off the land for 62 days. Around her, an entire community rallied for her return. Her story reflects the fundamental pillars of Delilah Home - sustainability, impact, community. Delilah Home believes in being a good steward and partners with local and national charities including 1% for the Planet, Rotary International, and Operation Warm). Their CEO, Michael Twer, is also the Chairman for the Organic Trade Association Fiber Council. Read more about the story or watch the story here:

100% Organic Hemp Bedding