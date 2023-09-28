Business Reporter: Mini-Ecosystems The Cornerstone Of Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The findings of an enterprise growth report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lee Hackett, CEO of Bluprintx, a global Growth-as-a-Service consultancy, explains why leaders need to stop thinking about digital transformation as a multi-year business-wide initiative and focus, instead, on smaller sprints.The Enterprise Growth Report surveyed 200 business and marketing leaders to identify growth barriers, strategies, and trends for the coming year.Economic optimism was a recurring theme throughout the report with 47% of C-suite respondents predicting double-digit growth. Examining how businesses plan to achieve these growth ambitions, the report found that 44% of marketing leaders believe they need to drive greater impact with less resource. For the C-suite, overcoming skills shortages within existing teams (59%) was identified as the priority over headcount investment.Examining interconnected topics and ideas across People, Workflow, Technology and Data, further trends from the report include:.An AI 'arms race' is about to unfold in marketing. 31% plan to expand AI usage over the next 12 months..There's strategic disconnect between the C-suite and marketing leaders. 85% of marketing leaders trust CRM data to inform growth strategies; 65% of the C-suite prefer third-party data..Lack of alignment is a barrier to growth. Half of respondents believe their business's processes, people, structure, tech stack and automation aren't being used optimally.Commenting on the Enterprise Growth Report findings, Lee Hackett, Group CEO, Bluprintx, said:“Our data gives some powerful insights into how and why businesses are failing, and where best to focus efforts in the future to achieve sustainable growth. Not surprisingly, AI features strongly as a solution that can alleviate the pressures on already stretched teams.“We also found that enterprise businesses have the tools to drive growth. They just aren't being used optimally. But by breaking down company-wide digital infrastructure into smaller, more manageable mini-ecosystems, business leaders will be empowered to quickly make improvements in one area – without disrupting others.”To learn more about the findings of Bluprintx's Enterprise Growth Report, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About BluprintxBluprintx designs and delivers tangible business growth by connecting the dots between people, workflow, technology, and data - minimising waste and empowering productivity. Its proven, four-pillar approach takes clients through a cyclical path: Design, Deliver, Adopt, Grow. Bluprintx first designs a unique growth action plan to meet its clients' desired outcomes, implement their new ecosystem architecture, ensure adoption across their whole organization, and help them continuously optimize growth performance.

