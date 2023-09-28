Bentley's Fantabulous Idea Takes Book World By Storm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARIETTA, GA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Miki Taylor's award-winning children's book, Bentley's Fantabulous Idea . The inaugural adventure of the world's most adorable black and white doodle named Bentley , who is trying to help his bestest not-furry human friend Betty with her school assignment dilemma so she can play all day."I'm so excited to finally share Bentley and his Fantabulous Idea with the world," said Taylor. "I wanted to create a story that would inspire children to think outside the box, to always use their imagination and be a tribute to the love I have for my beloved Bentley and my late grandmother, who I truly adored.Bentley, created after Miki's own mini sheepdoodle, is known for his unique black comma mark and contagious zest for life. His antics and sing song phrase, along with the colorfully illustrated pages, will grab reader's attention making it their new favorite book they will want to read over and over. His playful chorus, "It's easy peasy. Just pose and grin a little cheesy!" will become the anthem of the day, echoing the positive spirit that Bentley embodies.As unique as Bentley, the book is also a search & find book showing children the meaning of predators and the food chain. The fun doesn't stop there, also hidden within the pages are a cardinal and an African violet flower in honor of the author's late grandmother, Betty. The charm and activities don't end there, she has also included a very special coloring page that is sure to delight every child.Bentley's Fantabulous Idea is an easy add to any classroom curriculum with the extensive reader's guide that is a complimentary download from the author's website, and if you host a Bentley day either virtually or in person, a printed reader's guide will be included as an added perk.Bentley's initiative is set to inspire many with its message of unity, friendship, and the simple joy of helping others. The first adventure is going to be hard to top, but we are sure this author is up for the challenge and has a bright future ahead of her because this book left us wanting more. A lot more, and we can't wait to find out what the next adventure will be about.This heartwarming tale of a puppy's fantabulous idea shows the power of community and the joy of helping others, making Bentley a true hero in the eyes of many. Grab your copy of Bentley's Fantabulous Idea today and see what all the buzz is about. It is available as an e-book, paperback and hardback and can be purchased on Amazon and many online book retailers like Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.Media Contact:Miki TaylorPhone: 814-521-9556Email:

