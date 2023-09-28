Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market To Reach US$149.7 Billion At A CAGR Of 16.5% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unlocking Beauty's Potential Non-Invasive Treatments in Demand

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The non-invasive aesthetic treatments market size , valued at approximately US$ 53.3 billion in 2021, is projected to experience robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2022 to 2032.In recent times, a burgeoning interest in maintaining a youthful appearance among adults has led to a substantial surge in the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Among these treatments, injectables are anticipated to emerge as the leading revenue generator, presenting an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 149.7 billion over the period spanning 2022 to 2032. This remarkable growth trajectory is underscored by historical data, as evidenced by the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market industry research conducted by Fact.MR, a distinguished market research and competitive intelligence provider. From 2017 to 2021, the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market exhibited a commendable growth rate, with a CAGR of approximately 14.4%.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market Study:-Global Non-Invasive aesthetic market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 61.4 Bn by 2022.-In 2022, North America to contribute more than 40% of market revenue.-Injectables are expected to account for 63.3% of the market revenue in 2022.-Skin rejuvenation is estimated to be over US$ 15.55 Bn in 2022, growing a CAGR of over 15.5% for the forecast period.-North America is expected to experience a CAGR of 16.1% across the 2022-2032 forecast period.In Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Kybella, an injectable is gaining the attention as Kybella is a fat-dissolving injection that works on a targeted treatment region. It is a synthetic variant of deoxycholic acid that can damage fat cell membranes. In 2015, the FDA approved the therapy for treating under-chin fat, comments a Fact.MR analyst.Competitive Analysis:Key players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are focusing on growth strategies such as Improvement of existing technology, geographic expansion, product launch and product approval, to gain higher market share. Various development strategies help raise consumer awareness of new processes and products, such as product launches and collaborations. Key players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are focusing on growth strategies such as Improvement of existing technology, geographic expansion, product launch and product approval, to gain higher market share. Various development strategies help raise consumer awareness of new processes and products, such as product launches and collaborations.-In September, 2021 Lumenis, completed the US$ 1 billion sale of its surgical division to Boston Scientific Corporation, a medical device manufacturer. Lumenis intends to refocus and accelerate planned investments to support the growth of its fast-growing Aesthetic and Vision businesses, with a focus on R&D, worldwide sales and marketing channels, and business development.-In January 2021, Galderma launched Face for Change in partnership with The Skin Cancer Foundation and Dress for Success in the United States.-In January 2021, The Frax Pro system was made available by Candela, a prominent worldwide medical aesthetic device manufacturer. It is a non-ablative fractional device which is FDA-approved and CE-marked Also it is the first to offer dual-depth skin resurfacing with both Frax 1550TM and the revolutionary Frax 1940TM applicators. The two modalities work on distinct layers of the skin, promoting the production of new collagen and showing smoother, brighter skin.-In October 2020, Alma introduced its newest Alma Hybrid platform, which is aimed to investigate several options for using ablative, non-ablative, and thermal therapies on skin rejuvenation and scar revision, as well as assess their synergistic effects. As a result, the market is being fuelled by the availability of user-friendly, technologically improved non-invasive aesthetic treatment solutions.Key Companies Profiled:-Hologic, Inc.-Allergan, Inc.-Galderma S.A.-Alma Lasers-Syneron CandelaJohnson & JohnsonMerzPharmaLumenisSolta MedicalCutera Inc.Revance Therapeutics Inc.Country-wise Analysis:The United States stands as the dominant force in the realm of non-invasive treatments, not only within North America but also on a global scale. This prominence is reinforced by data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, which underscores the United States' pivotal role as a key market for non-invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, the burgeoning popularity of injectables is a pivotal driver propelling market growth to new heights.Within the United States, several factors converge to fuel this robust market. A heightened awareness regarding the diverse array of available non-invasive aesthetic treatments, an increased emphasis on beauty consciousness, and the presence of substantial disposable income levels collectively steer the market's trajectory. Moreover, the nation benefits from a commendable pool of proficient and seasoned surgeons, a factor that has significantly contributed to the widespread acceptance of aesthetic treatments. Within the United States, several factors converge to fuel this robust market. A heightened awareness regarding the diverse array of available non-invasive aesthetic treatments, an increased emphasis on beauty consciousness, and the presence of substantial disposable income levels collectively steer the market's trajectory. Moreover, the nation benefits from a commendable pool of proficient and seasoned surgeons, a factor that has significantly contributed to the widespread acceptance of aesthetic treatments. A testimony to this is the data furnished by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, which reported the presence of approximately 7,000 plastic surgeons in the United States as of 2019. 